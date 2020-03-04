Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC

Tinirau Arona has not played since injuring his knee against Huddersfield in May 2019

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Friday, 6 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio, live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Wakefield forward Tinirau Arona could make his first appearance for 10 months against Hull FC after recovering from a serious knee injury.

However, Danny Brough and David Fifita are not quite fit enough to be involved in Chris Chester's 21-man squad.

Hull are without winger Adam Swift (hamstring) and versatile England international Jake Connor (knee).

Lee Radford's side started the season with two wins but have since lost three Super League games in succession.

Wakefield (from): Walker, Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Miller, K Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Green, Tangata, Crowther, Jowitt, King, J Wood, Atkins, Bailey, Tanginoa, Navarette.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Tuimavave, Griffin, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Jones, Ma'u, Sao, Kelly, Cator, Johnstone, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Fonua, Wynne, Buchanan, Ellis.