Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Toronto Wolfpack

Sonny Bill Williams
Sonny Bill Williams and his Toronto team-mates are still awaiting their first Super League win of the season
Betfred Super League
Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Thursday, 5 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

In-form Leeds will be without injured full-back Jack Walker when they host Toronto, but Liam Sutcliffe may play after recovering from a knee problem.

Leeds are chasing a fourth straight victory and will go top of the table if they win by five points or more.

In contrast, Toronto - promoted from the Championship last season - are the only Super League side yet to win.

Bodene Thompson is available, having avoided a ban following his red card in last weekend's loss to St Helens.

Leeds (from): Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Smith, McLelland, Briscoe, Donaldson, A Sutcliffe, Holroyd, Greenwood.

Toronto (from): O'Brien, Russell, Leutele, Kay, McCrone, Sidlow, Ackers, Mullally, Dixon, Thompson, Wilkin, Lussick, Springer, Olbison, Wallace, Williams, Miloudi, Gigot, Wells, Kilner.

