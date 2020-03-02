Aaron Smith: St Helens hooker given one-game ban for Grade A tackle against Toronto

Aaron Smith has made four Super League appearances for St Helens so far this season

St Helens hooker Aaron Smith has been given a one-game ban after he was found guilty of a grade A tackle offence in Saturday's win against Toronto.

Smith was judged by the Rugby Football League match review panel to have used excessive force in a tackle on Adam Sidlow in the 77th minute.

The 23-year-old had earlier scored a try for Saints in their 32-0 victory.

The ban means that Smith will now miss St Helens' home Super League fixture against Huddersfield Giants on Friday.