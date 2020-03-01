Ben and Tom Youngs: Leicester Tigers brothers both set to sign new deals

Tom and Ben Youngs' father Nick Youngs played scrum-half for both Leicester and England

England scrum-half Ben Youngs and elder brother Tom are both set to sign new deals to remain at Leicester, reports BBC Radio Leicester.

Speculation has surrounded the future of 96-times capped Ben Youngs, 30, who has been on Tigers' books since 2006.

Hooker Tom Youngs, 33, won the most recent of his 28 England caps in 2015.

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy has previously referred to being in talks with Ben Youngs but the club have not yet publicly announced a new deal.

Although the club have refused to comment, BBC Radio Leicester understands that the Norfolk-born Youngs brothers will continue their association with the Tigers, which began through their father Nick, who played scrum-half for Leicester and England in the 1980s.

Ben Youngs will be expected to win his 97th cap when England host injury-ravaged Wales in the Six Nations at Twickenham this Saturday.

Meanwhile, following recent speculation, Murphy admitted that the club intend to bring in 32-year-old Fiji winger Nemani Nadolo next season.

Nadolo, who is currently with French Top 14 side Montpellier and was briefly with Exeter Chiefs in 2011, won 30 caps for his country before retiring from international rugby prior to the 2019 World Cup.

"We have been linked with Nemani," said Murphy after the Tigers' 14-8 Premiership win over Worcester on Saturday, "He is a great player. If we can get him across the line, then great."

Tigers are hoping of getting Montpellier's 21-stone Fiji winger Nemani Nadolo across the line

Analysis

Chris Egerton, BBC Radio Leicester Tigers commentator

"When you're 11th in the Premiership table, you don't want to lose any players who are current starters in the England set-up.

"It would seem Ben Youngs felt the same way, reputedly taking a serious pay cut to remain at Leicester, where he made his debut back in 2007.

"His elder brother, club captain Tom is set to stick around for at least another season, but it is the signing of Montpellier and Fiji wing Nemani Nadolo which will excite supporters.

"At over 21 stone and well over six feet tall, Leicester will hope Nadolo can be a similar presence to Taqele Naiyaravoro at Northampton and aid their bid to climb the Premiership table next season."