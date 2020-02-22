Ian Watson: Salford boss criticises referee control in Leeds Rhinos defeat

Salford and Leeds played out a tough game in swirling winds and rainy conditions

Referee Marcus Griffiths "washed his hands of Salford" and "ruined" Saturday's Super League defeat by Leeds Rhinos, says head coach Ian Watson.

Griffiths was audibly criticised by the home crowd, notably after Niall Evalds was tackled while claiming a high kick.

That led to a goal-line drop out which Leeds subsequently scored a try from, and Watson felt it affected the game.

"People who are in charge of the games have got to be doing it the right way," Red Devils coach Watson said.

"I felt the game was ruined. As soon as the crowd went berserk at the referee, he just washed his hands of Salford and refereed the game in a totally different manner.

"Ten times out of 10 if that tackle on Evalds was on television, that's a penalty. I'd like [referee's boss] Steve Ganson to explain that to me and contact us - he needs to come back to me."

Watson has previously argued that video referees should be present at all games to ensure continuity, rather than just at televised games.

Referee Griffiths, from Widnes, is part of the Rugby Football League's match officials group.