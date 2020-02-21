Kruise Leeming: Leeds Rhinos hooker faces four more months out after knee surgery

Kruise Leeming signed for Leeds from Huddersfield Giants in November

Leeds Rhinos' winter signing Kruise Leeming is facing up to four months out after undergoing knee surgery.

Leeming, 24, suffered the injury in training before Christmas and has yet to make his Rhinos debut since joining them from Huddersfield Giants.

"It is deeply disappointing," said head coach Richard Agar.

"Initially it looked like he might be out for six weeks but once he'd gone into theatre, there was more going on than the scans had initially revealed."

Agar added: "Kruise has been fantastic in and around the camp since he arrived from the Giants.

"It has been a frustrating period for him over the last few weeks but the positive news is that we have a resolution now.

"He knows the timetable when he will back fit and ready to go. It has all been sorted now and we look forward to seeing him back in action in four months."

After opening the Super League season with a hugely disappointing 30-4 home defeat by Hull FC, followed by their postponed trip to Leeming's old club Huddersfield, record eight-times champions Leeds bounced back last weekend bythrashing Hull KR 52-10.