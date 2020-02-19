Tony Gigot: Toronto Wolfpack sign ex-Catalans Dragons half-back on four-week trial

Tony Gigot was man of the match in Catalans Dragons' 2018 Challenge Cup final win

Super League side Toronto Wolfpack have signed France half-back Tony Gigot on a four-week trial.

The playmaker, 29, won the Lance Todd Trophy in Catalans Dragons' 2018 Challenge Cup win but had been without a club since his departure last winter.

He bolsters a Wolfpack side struggling with injuries to James Cunningham and Joe Mellor in the pivot positions.

"Tony has shown he has what it takes to play at an elite level," head coach Brian McDermott said.

"We are extremely excited to see what he can do in his return to Super League."

Gigot, who had a spell at London Broncos and spent time in the National Rugby League with Cronulla, has played almost 200 competitive games.

He will be available for Toronto's Super League game against Warrington on Friday.