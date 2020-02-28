Super League: Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

Carlos Tuimavave has scored three tries in three appearances this season

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Sunday, 1 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC have Chris Satae and Albert Kelly back from their two-match bans and Manu Ma'u and Carlos Tuimavave are available after injury.

However, Bureta Faraimo is set for a spell on the sidelines after having a hernia operation.

Catalans Dragons will be without David Mead, Sam Moa, Joel Tomkins, Mickael Goudemand and Tom Davies.

Former Australia international Israel Folau is set to make his first away appearance for the Dragons.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Tuimavave, Griffin, Swift, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Jones, Ma'u, Sao, Kelly, Johnstone, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Fonua, Buchanan, Ellis.

Catalans Dragons (from): Tierney, Langi Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Whitley, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Da Costa, Seguier, Romano, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, Tomkins.