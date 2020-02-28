Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors

Lee Gaskell
Lee Gaskell was among the try-scorers as Huddersfield kept up their 100% start to season with victory at Hull KR last week
Betfred Super League
Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Sunday, 1 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield Giants centre Jordan Turner returns after missing last week's win at Hull KR with a knock.

Darnell McIntosh drops out of the squad after suffering a knee injury in that game.

Wigan Warriors have George Burgess (hip) available for the first time since the opening weekend.

Skipper Sean O'Loughlin has seen a specialist about his eye injury and will not feature for the next four weeks.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Turner, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, O'Brien, Matagi, Edwards, Joe Wardle, Lawrence, English, Wilson, Murphy, Ta'ai, Clough, Holmes, Louis Senior, Innes Senior, Wood, Walne.

Wigan Warriors (from): Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, French, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, Burgess, Isa, Farrell, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Shorrocks, Smith, Havard, Hastings.

