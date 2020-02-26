Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves

Former Gold Coast and St Helens back-rower Joe Greenwood is in line for a Leeds debut

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Friday, 28 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan loanee Joe Greenwood is expected to make his Leeds Rhinos debut against Warrington, as he replaces Liam Sutcliffe in Richard Agar's squad.

Papua New Guinea back-rower Rhyse Martin comes in for centre Rhys Evans after overcoming a chest wound.

England prop Chris Hill is back for Warrington after a three-game ban, and replaces full-back Matty Ashton.

Ashton tweaked a hamstring in the win over Toronto, and the club are yet to discover the full extent of the damage.

Leeds (from): Walker, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Smith, McLelland, L. Briscoe, Donaldson, A. Sutcliffe, Holroyd, Greenwood

Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Brand, Burrell, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Cooper. Currie, Davis, Hill, Johnson, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Walker, Widdop