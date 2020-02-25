Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Castleford Tigers

Adam Milner of Castleford Tigers
Adam Milner is set to return for a Castleford team that has won three of their first four Super League matches in 2020
Betfred Super League
Venue: Hull College Craven Park Date: Thursday, 27 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull KR are without Matt Parcell for Thursday's visit of Castleford, with the Australian set to be out for two months with an ankle injury.

Jez Litten is expected to fill the void at hooker for Rovers, who have lost three of their first four games.

Castleford are level on points with leaders Huddersfield and will go top of Super League if they avoid defeat.

Adam Milner could feature for the first time since being injured against Toronto Wolfpack on 2 February.

Hull KR (from): Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Minikin, Hadley, Garbutt, Lawler, Murray, Trout, Litten, Dagger, Lewis, Harrison, Rawsthorne, Ryan, Keyes, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Storton, Brierley.

Castleford (from): Rankin, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Griffin, Blair, Smith, Clare, O'Neill, Hepi, Turner.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you