Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Castleford Tigers

Adam Milner is set to return for a Castleford team that has won three of their first four Super League matches in 2020

Betfred Super League Venue: Hull College Craven Park Date: Thursday, 27 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull KR are without Matt Parcell for Thursday's visit of Castleford, with the Australian set to be out for two months with an ankle injury.

Jez Litten is expected to fill the void at hooker for Rovers, who have lost three of their first four games.

Castleford are level on points with leaders Huddersfield and will go top of Super League if they avoid defeat.

Adam Milner could feature for the first time since being injured against Toronto Wolfpack on 2 February.

Hull KR (from): Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Minikin, Hadley, Garbutt, Lawler, Murray, Trout, Litten, Dagger, Lewis, Harrison, Rawsthorne, Ryan, Keyes, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Storton, Brierley.

Castleford (from): Rankin, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Griffin, Blair, Smith, Clare, O'Neill, Hepi, Turner.