Mark Percival: St Helens centre signs contract extension

Mark Percival has scored 88 tries and kicked 225 points for St Helens

St Helens centre Mark Percival has signed a new five-year deal.

The 25-year-old England international came through the club's academy and has made 158 appearances since his debut against Leeds Rhinos in 2013.

Percival, who is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, scored a try in last season's Grand Final victory over Salford Red Devils.

"I am over the moon. I have loved being at this club since I joined at the age of 14," he told the club website.