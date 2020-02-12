Lois Forsell; Leeds Rhinos Women name ex-England hooker as new head coach

Lois Forsell (right) won 18 England caps and played in two World Cups

Former England hooker Lois Forsell has been named as the new head coach of Leeds Rhinos Women.

The 28-year-old, who retired in October because of a knee injury, will replace Adam Cuthbertson.

He led the Rhinos to successive Challenge Cup wins and victory in the 2019 Grand Final when they beat Yorkshire rivals Castleford 20-12.

Leeds start the new Women's Super League season with a home game against Bradford Bulls on 29 March.

"I would like to thank (director of rugby) Kevin Sinfield and the club for giving me this opportunity and I am very excited about what this group of players can achieve," said Forsell.

"The game continues to grow here in England with the World Cup on these shores in 2021 and I think every team will be stronger this season as the standards for the game continue to climb."

Forsell began her playing career with Hunslet and joined Leeds in 2017 after helping Bradford win the treble of Challenge Cup, League Leaders' Shield and Grand Final.

But she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and complications following surgery in November 2018 prompted her to announce her retirement almost 12 months later.

"It has been a pleasure and a privilege to coach this team. As a group they have come so far in such a short space of time and I know they have inspired the next generation of young players in Leeds to follow in their footsteps," said Cuthbertson.

"I will remain their biggest supporter and wish Lois all the best. As a captain, she was our leader on the field and I am sure she will bring the same knowledge and passion to the role of head coach."