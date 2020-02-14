Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves - Gareth Widdop set for Wire debut

Gareth Widdop signed a three-year contract with Warrington after joining the Wolves from St George Illawarra

Betfred Super League Date: Sunday, 16 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Coverage: BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app

England half-back Gareth Widdop may make his Warrington debut at Wakefield after recovering from an ankle injury.

But the Wire are still without banned captain Chris Hill and centre Anthony Gelling has been suspended by the club after he was arrested last weekend.

Wakefield make two changes to their 21-man squad, including the addition of forward George King, who could face his former club and his brother Toby.

Half-back Danny Brough is still out of action with a knee problem.

Widdop has been a mainstay of the England setup for much of the past decade but has never played a Super League match before, spending his entire club career with sides in the NRL after moving to Australia as a teenager.

Wakefield (from): Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Miller, K Wood, Ashurst, Kirmond, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Batchelor, Tangata, Crowther, Arundel, Jowitt, King, J Wood, Kershaw, Hampshire, Tanginoa, Navarette.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Ashton, Austin, Brand, Burrell, Charnley, Clark, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Johnson, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Walker, Widdop.