Super League: Hull FC v St Helens - Tommy Makinson returns to Saints' squad

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson
Tommy Makinson missed Great Britain's autumn tour after dislocating his shoulder in last season's Super League Grand Final
Betfred Super League
Date: Sunday, 16 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Venue: KCOM Stadium
Coverage: BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app

Early Super League leaders Hull FC have been forced into four changes for the visit of St Helens on Sunday.

Albert Kelly and Chris Satae are banned, while Bureta Faraimo and Andre Savelio are out because of injuries.

Reigning champions St Helens are without England centre Mark Percival, who needs shoulder surgery and could be out of action for several months.

But England winger Tommy Makinson (shoulder) and prop Alex Walmsley (calf) are available to play.

Saints lost to Warrington last week and come up against a Hull FC team that have won their first two league games.

Satae was originally banned for three matches for a dangerous contact offence in the derby win over Hull KR, but that sanction was reduced to a two-game ban after an appeal.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Tuimavave, Griffin, Swift, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Jones, Sao, Johnstone, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Fonua, Wynne, Buchanan, Ellis, Naulago, Patterson-Lund.

St Helens (from): Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Thompson, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Ashworth, Paulo, Smith, Bentley, Costello, Welsby, Dodd, Nisbet.

