Super League: Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants
|Betfred Super League
|Date: Friday, 14 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Venue: AJ Bell Stadium
|Coverage: BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app
Experienced forward Mark Flanagan has returned to Salford Red Devils' squad for Friday's game against Huddersfield.
Salford earned their first win of the campaign against Toronto last time out.
Huddersfield are back in action after last Sunday's scheduled home game against Leeds was postponed because of the effects of Storm Ciara.
Jordan Turner has completed a suspension and is added to the squad which beat Catalans in their only Super League outing to date this season.
Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sarginson, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Johnson, Greenwood, Williams, Sio, Jones.
Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Turner, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, O'Brien, Matagi, Edwards, Wardle, Lawrence, English, Murphy, Ta'ai, Clough, Holmes, Russell, L Senior, I Senior, Wood, Walne.