Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR

Leeds Rhinos players
Leeds' only Super League match so far this season ended in defeat by Hull FC
Betfred Super League
Date: Friday, 14 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Venue: Emerald Headingley
Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app

Leeds Rhinos will be without captain Stevie Ward for the visit of Hull KR on Friday because of concussion.

The Rhinos' round two fixture at Huddersfield, scheduled for 9 February, was postponed because of the effects of Storm Ciara.

Hull KR, who lost to city rivals Hull FC in their most recent outing, are unable to call upon Adam Quinlan (ankle) and Mitch Garbutt (knee).

Ex-Leeds hooker Matt Parcell may make his first appearance of the season.

Leeds (from): Walker, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Evans, Smith, McLelland, Briscoe, Donaldson, Holroyd.

Hull KR (from): Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Minikin, Abdull, Mulhern, Parcell, Livett, Hadley, Lawler, Murray, Trout, Litten, Dagger, Keyes, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Storton, Ellis, Brierley.

