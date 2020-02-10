Hull FC: Tongan Chris Satae given three-game ban for derby challenge against Hull KR

Chris Satae is in his first full season with Hull after signing from New Zealand Warriors

Hull FC's Tongan forward Chris Satae has been given a three-match ban for a late challenge in Friday's derby victory over Hull Kingston Rovers.

Satae, 27, was charged with a Grade C dangerous contact offence for his 66th-minute tackle on Rovers' George Lawler.

He will now miss the games against St Helens, Wigan and Catalans Dragons.

From the four Super League games played in this round, the Satae offence was one of 20 to be looked at by the Rugby Football League's match review panel.

There were eight arising from Friday's Castleford-Wigan game alone, five in Thursday's Warrington-St Helens match and also five in Saturday's Salford-Toronto fixture.

The Hull derby produced just two - one of which triggered the only suspension of all those 20 incidents, for Satae.

But 19 of them were considered 'no further action required', having otherwise been dealt with correctly at the time by the respective match referees, including sin-binnings for Salford's Kris Welham and Toronto's Hakim Miloudi.

Grade C covers when "a defending player makes contact makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes excessive flexion to the head, neck or spinal column."

Salford's Kevin Brown was also charged, but not banned, for the Grade A offence for making dangerous contact in the 62nd minute with Wolfpack captain Josh McCrone.

Grade A covers when a "defender uses any part of his body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player."

Two other moments involving Brown were reviewed in the Salford-Toronto game - his 10th-minute trip on Ricky Leutele and a dangerous contact in the 42nd minute on centre Gary Wheeler.