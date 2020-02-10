Challenge Cup draw: Amateurs Underbank handed Bradford Bulls tie

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: St Helens overcome Halifax to reach Challenge Cup final

Yorkshire amateur side Underbank Rangers have been handed a trip to five-time winners Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup fourth-round draw.

Holmfirth-based Rangers, who beat League One club West Wales Raiders in the previous round, are on their longest run in the competition.

British Army, also on their best streak, drew Rochdale or York Acorn.

Second-tier Halifax, who reached the semi-finals last season, have an all-Championship tie with Sheffield Eagles.

Amateurs Leigh Miners Rangers have a trip to Swinton, while West Bowling will go to Doncaster if can beat 1952 victors Workington Town.

Storm Ciara forced the postponement of several ties, leaving many teams with a wait to confirm the full line-up.

Fourth-round ties will be played on the weekend of 22-23 February.

All Championship clubs with the exception of French club Toulouse, who declined their invitation to enter, were involved in the draw.

Four Super League sides - Huddersfield, Hull KR, Wakefield and Toronto - will enter in the fifth round, with the remaining eight top-flight clubs coming into the competition in round six.

Challenge Cup fourth-round draw

Rochdale Hornets or York Acorn v British Army

Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams

North Wales Crusaders v Hunslet

Sheffield Eagles v Halifax

Workington Town or West Bowling v Doncaster

Bradford Bulls v Underbank Rangers

Featherstone Rovers v Barrow or London Skolars

London Broncos v York City Knights

Swinton Lions v Leigh Miners Rangers

Leigh Centurions v Batley Bulldogs

Siddal v Keighley Cougars or Newcastle Thunder

Widnes Vikings v Oldham