Jake Wardle: Huddersfield Giants centre fractures eye socket

Jake Wardle made his first-team debut for Huddersfield in the 2018 season

Huddersfield Giants centre Jake Wardle has fractured his eye socket and will meet with a specialist this week to determine the extent of the injury.

Wardle was injured in Huddersfield's season-opening victory against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday.

"In the dressing room he blew his nose and his eye blew up, so that is never a good sign," Giants coach Simon Woolford told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We thought he just had a head knock."

Woolford hopes 21-year-old Wardle only suffered an injury "at the minor end of the scale".

"He has to see a specialist on Friday, but he looks alright at the moment and it doesn't look too bad," Woolford continued.

"I've seen them (eye socket injury) before, it's not an uncommon."