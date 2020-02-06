Tom Johnstone: Wakefield Trinity and England winger on the ups and downs of recovery from injury

Media playback is not supported on this device Tom Johnstone: Pick your favourite from the Wakefield Trinity winger's hat-trick

The aches, bruises and niggles were nothing. Certainly nothing compared to the hours and hours, miles and miles racked up on indoor bikes and treadmills.

Months of solo, sweat-soaked sessions in lonely gyms, stretches seemingly borrowed from ancient torture techniques and the acid-burn of mega-weights being hoisted and lowered were all geared up for this.

Finally, Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone was back out on the paddock, back among friends, and back amongst the action. The agonies, both mental and physical, of a second serious Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury in just two years were over - and a return to action complete.

Wakefield's pre-season friendly with Huddersfield was his first taste of rugby league since March 2019, and Friday's Super League opener against Hull KR marked a return to competitive action.

"I was just battered and bruised," Johnstone told BBC Sport after his first run-out. "My upper body hasn't taken a battering like that for a long time.

"I'm just wearing each bruise like a medal, I like saying to people: 'I got this in a game'.

"Just getting back into that side of things, I reckon the aches and pains on a morning will be worse than the actual knee."

Back to square one

Injuries have been cruel on the 24-year-old, whose career was flying as high as one of his trademark diving finishes before his 2019 set-back threatened to ground his progress indefinitely.

The Germany-born flier, born into a military family, grew up in Leeds where he played his junior rugby at Stanningley, then spent time at Hunslet before signing with Trinity.

People went out of their to make sure that a bad day didn't become a bad week, and a bad week a bad month Tom Johnstone

Since his Super League debut against Wigan in 2015, Johnstone has scored 67 tries in 81 games. That figure could be even more impressive had he not first injured his right knee ligament and then ruptured the left one in separate incidents.

Injury also quelled his international ambitions, ruling him out of the historic Great Britain tour last autumn after having emerged on the scene with a hat-trick-scoring debut for England against France in 2018.

He credits the experience of his first recovery for helping to cope with the second lay-off, and a "close support network" for keeping spirits high amid the frustrations.

"My mum and dad were brilliant," he said. "I moved out between the ACLs, so my dad was driving round to the house daily to check up on me, doing things like walking the dog, and my mum was the same.

"Friends and team-mates heard how I struggled last time so they all went out of their way to make sure that a bad day didn't become a bad week, and a bad week a bad month from bottling it up and going through it on my own.

"David Fifita was one. I'd be doing rehab and then I'd have a conditioning session, everyone else had finished up, gone and got a shower but he'd just come down and sit and talk with me.

"Company sometimes is the main thing, some days it can be pretty long and lonely doing hours and hours of rehab in a gym on your own.

"Our skipper Danny Kirmond said it best, all the years I'm losing now you can add on at the end, so if that's right I'll be playing until I'm 38! It's great for positivity, it helps massively."

Sometimes it was what was not said that made the difference.

"My partner would just sit down with me and say: 'What is it?' and let me vent for 10 minutes. Sometimes she wouldn't say anything back, just listened and I'd feel a bit better.

"It was massive towards positivity, reminding me I'd done it before, I'd come back and achieved this and that, it's not the end of the world."

Good to be back

Tom Johnstone scored six tries in six games for Wakefield in 2019

Without key figures such as Johnstone, Fifita, Bill Tupou and Tinirau Arona for considerable chunks of last season, Wakefield struggled and only heroics on their final-day shoot-out with London Broncos assured their top-flight status.

Relief replaced relegation in the thoughts of those associated with the club, and ensured a brighter looking future for 2020, despite their opening night loss at Hull KR.

"Before the injuries I think we were sat in third, so it was kind of crazy to end up in that final game where so many teams were in danger of going down and we were one of them," Johnstone continued.

"As we went into that game I turned to [team-mate] Max Jowitt and we both wondered if it was our last game for Wakefield. It was a bit scary in that sense.

"We knew we had the capability within the squad to get the job done, I think we had the capability to do better but it was really unlucky with the injuries.

"We've recruited even better this year and added to that roster of players that we have got. This year we can improve again and hopefully be third come the end of the season not the middle [of the season]. I'm really excited to see what the lads do."