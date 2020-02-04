Danny Brough: Wakefield Trinity half-back's knee injury not as bad as first feared

After initially trying to 'run off' his injury, Wakefield's Danny Brough went off in the 54th minute of Friday's 30-12 defeat at Hull KR

Wakefield veteran Danny Brough's knee problem is only a posterior cruciate ligament injury - not the anterior - and not as bad as first feared.

The 37-year-old ex-Hull and Scotland stand-off, back in his second spell at Wakefield, went off in his side's 30-12 defeat at Hull KR.

Brough is in the final year of his current deal, and there were initial concerns that his season might be over.

But he said: "It's been scanned now and it's not my ACL. That's good news."

Wakefield coach Chris Chester told BBC Radio Leeds after Friday night's game at Craven Park that it was "potentially an ACL" and that it did not "look great for Danny".

Chester added: "He did it towards the back end of the first half and tried to run it off. It's a real shame, as he's looked in great shape in pre-season."

As he did on Friday, Ryan Hampshire will now cover for Brough, who reckons he could be back a lot sooner than expected.

He told the Yorkshire Post: "I could even be back in a week or two but we'll have to wait and see. It's all right at the moment.

"I did feel like I'd done something, but you try and run these things off. We were behind at the time and weren't playing great so I thought I'd stay on.

"I'd also injured my foot at the same time so I think they were taking the pain off each other.

"I've never really had any serious injuries in my career. I broke my thumb last year and that's about it."

Brough is still awaiting X-ray results on his foot before Sunday's game with Catalans, when Wakefield could be the first Super League side to come up against controversial signing Israel Folau.