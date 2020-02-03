Chris Hill: Warrington Wolves prop banned for three games for red card

The penalty try awarded to Wigan for Chris Hill's tackle on Sam Powell put the hosts ahead for the first time in last Thursday's game

Warrington Wolves prop Chris Hill has been banned for three matches for his red card in their defeat at Wigan.

The 32-year-old was sent off for a high tackle on Sam Powell in the first half of Thursday's Super League game.

The Warriors were given a penalty try following the 23rd-minute incident and Powell had to be stretchered off.

Meanwhile, Castleford Tigers full-back Peter Mata'utia has been given a two-match ban for dangerous contact in Sunday's win over Toronto.