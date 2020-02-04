Super League: Warrington Wolves v St Helens

Morgan Knowles was a Grand Final try-scorer for Saints

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Thursday, 6 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Challenge Cup holders Warrington welcome Super League champions St Helens to the Halliwell Jones in a rematch of the Wembley showpiece.

Saints were beaten in August's final by Steve Price's side, but made up for that disappointment by overcoming Salford in the league Grand Final.

Warrington are without captain Chris Hill through a three-game suspension.

Saints have back-rower Morgan Knowles back after off-season shoulder surgery, but full-back Lachlan Coote is out.

Coote was withdrawn in Saints' season opening victory over Salford with a medial cruciate ligament injury.

Knowles' last appearance brought a try in the Grand Final victory over Salford, having previously had a try chalked off in their loss by Warrington at Wembley.

Saints thrashed Salford 48-8 in their 2020 league opener, while a spirited Wire side lost 16-10 at Wigan, although they were hampered by Hill's dismissal for a late, high shot on Sam Powell.

It marked an opening night victory for Saints coach Kristian Woolf, who replaced Justin Holbrook over the winter.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Ashton, Austin, Burrell, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Gelling, Johnson, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Walker

St Helens (from): Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Thompson, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Ashworth, Paulo, Smith, Bentley, Costello, Welsby, Batchelor, Dodd, Nisbet