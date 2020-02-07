Super League: Salford Red Devils v Toronto Wolfpack

Toronto full-back Gareth O'Brien left Salford to move to Canada at the end of the 2018 season
Betfred Super League
Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Salford play their first competitive fixture at the AJ Bell Stadium since last season's 22-0 play-off win over Castleford as they host Super League new boys Toronto Wolfpack.

Ryan Lannon and Connor Jones return to a squad well beaten in last Friday's opener against champions St Helens.

Salford old boy Gareth O'Brien is part of Toronto's 20-man squad.

Brian McDermott's Wolfpack are out to improve on last weekend's 28-10 'home' loss to Castleford at Headingley.

This is their third visit to the AJ Bell Stadium, having lost 29-22 in the Challenge Cup fifth round in 2017, and then 28-16 in the Qualifiers in 2018, when Lannon was one of Salford's four try scorers.

Lannon and Jones return in place of Mark Flanagan and Adam Walker from the team hammered 48-8 at St Helens.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sarginson, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Johnson, Greenwood, Williams, Sio, Jones.

Toronto (from): O'Brien, Russell, Leutele, Kay, Mellor, McCrone, Sidlow, Ackers, Mullally, Dixon, Thompson, Wilkin, Springer, Olbison, Wallace, Singleton, Wheeler, Cunningham, Williams, Miloudi.

