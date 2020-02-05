Super League: Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

George Burgess limped out of the season's opener against Warrington with a hip injury

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Friday, 7 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Castleford are without George Griffin, Adam Milner, Tyla Hepi and Greg Eden with knocks, while Peter Mata'utia is suspended for two games.

There is a youthful look to the 21-man squad including full-back Bailey Hodgson, the nephew of England hooker Josh Hodgson, and centre Brad Graham.

Marquee signing George Burgess is missing for Wigan, after he aggravated a hip problem in the Warrington win.

Joe Bullock is also out, so ex-Cas prop Mitch Clark and Jake Shorrocks come in.

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell was positive he could field a strong side despite the mounting injuries and there is international pedigree within the young talents with Hodgson and Graham among those to have played age group representative football.

His new halves pairing of England representative players Jake Trueman and Danny Richardson looked to have formed a bright combination in their season opener against Toronto, and this will be another test of their cohesion.

Lam's selection quandaries are less of an issue, and the success of Bevan French at full-back against the Wire last time out means ex-Tiger Zak Hardaker, who should still be guaranteed a spicy reception from the Wheldon Road End, is likely to continue in the centre.

Castleford (from): Rankin, Olpherts, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, Massey, Blair, Smith, Moors, Clare, O'Neill, Peachey, Graham, Storey, Martin, Hall, Hodgson

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, J. Burgess, French, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin, Greenwood, Smithies, Partington, Byrne, Clark, Bibby, Jake Shorrocks, Smith, Havard, Hastings