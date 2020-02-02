Shaun Wane: Former Wigan boss to replace Wayne Bennett as England coach

Shaun Wane left Wigan following their 2018 Super League Grand Final triumph

Former Wigan Warriors boss Shaun Wane is set to leave his Scottish Rugby Union role to replace Wayne Bennett as England's new rugby league coach.

The Rugby Football League are poised to remove Australian Wayne Bennett, 70, after four years in charge.

Wane, 55, has been working part-time as a high performance coach with the SRU, but is now ready to return to league.

The former prop guided Wigan to three Super League titles in his seven years in charge of his home-town club.

Wane, who played for Wigan and Leeds, won two caps for Great Britain in 1985-86 but has been out of rugby league since leaving the DW Stadium in 2018.

It is understood that South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Bennett has been notified of the impending appointment.

The RFL are expected to hold a press conference at the University of Bolton Stadium on Monday.

Bennett, who guided England to the World Cup final in 2017, was keen to stay on in the job for the next tournament in England in 2021.

But Great Britain's autumn tour of New Zealand and Papua Guinea did not go well, ending in a 4-0 autumn series defeat - and Bennett's RFL contract ran out at the end of that tour.

Wane may have just four matches to prepare England for the next World Cup - a proposed mid-season international in June prior to the three-match Ashes series with Australia in October and November.

South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett turned 70 on New Year's Day

'Doubts over Bennett emerged on Great Britain tour'

Analysis: Dave Woods, BBC Sport's rugby league correspondent

When Wayne Bennett was initially appointed as England coach, the assumption was that he would take the job through to the 2021 World Cup.

All looked to be going to plan when he took the national team to the final of the 2017 World Cup in Australia, losing to a solitary try from the Kangaroos.

In 2018, England beat New Zealand 2-1 in a Test series here.

But doubts about Bennett's style, and the direction the team might be taken, began to surface in last year's tour by Great Britain to New Zealand and Papua New Guinea when the rugby league Lions lost all four games against the Kiwis, Tonga and PNG.

His two-year contract ended at the end of that tour, and the RFL have chosen not to renew it.

Shaun Wane's appointment, which will be confirmed on Monday, will be popular among those who want to see an Englishman lead the national side on home soil in 2021.

But he'll have to hit the ground running. With no mid-season Test confirmed yet, his first match in charge is likely to be against Australia in the Ashes series this autumn.