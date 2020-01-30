Ashton Golding: Huddersfield Giants lose full-back for 'two or three months'

Ashton Golding struggled to break into the first team at Leeds Rhinos

Huddersfield Giants will be without full-back Ashton Golding for "two to three months" after he picked up a hamstring injury.

Jamaica international Golding, 23, scored 21 tries in 63 appearances in a six-year Leeds Rhinos spell before moving to the Giants for 2020.

He had featured in pre-season, scoring a try in Jermaine McGillvary's testimonial win against Halifax.

"He's going to be a little while," coach Simon Woolford said.

"We hoped it wasn't anything too bad. We had an ultrasound which gave us some hope but the scans have come back and have obviously revealed something more sinister.

"He'll see a specialist in London, and we'll know more next week but it's looking like an extended period out."