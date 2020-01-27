Challenge Cup: Yorkshire Men's League side Bentley drawn to Leigh Miners in cup

From the section

The final of the Challenge Cup takes place at Wembley on 18 July

Coral Challenge Cup third round Date: Weekend of 8-9 February Coverage: One game live streamed on BBC Sport website, app, red button and connected TVs

Yorkshire Men's League Bentley - the lowest ranked side in the Challenge Cup - have been drawn away to National Conference League Premier side Leigh Miners Rangers in the third round.

West Bowling, of NCL Division One, have been paired with League One professional side Workington Town, 1952 winners of the competition.

NCL side York Acorn also face league opposition, away to Rochdale Hornets.

The British Army have been handed a home tie against Ince Rose Bridge.

Ties take place on the weekend of 8-9 February.

Full draw

Workington Town v West Bowling

British Army v Ince Rose Bridge

Leigh Miners Rangers v Bentley

Rochdale Mayfield v North Wales Crusaders

Thornhill Trojans v Doncaster

Siddal v West Hull

Barrow Raiders v London Skolars

Hunslet v Coventry Bears

Keighley Cougars v Newcastle Thunder

Rochdale Hornets v York Acorn

West Wales Raiders v Underbank Rangers

Round dates

11-12 January: First round

25-26 January: Second round (22 first-round winners)

8-9 February: Third round (11 second-round winners, plus 11 League 1 clubs)

22-23 February: Fourth round (11 third-round winners, plus 13 English Championship clubs)

14-15 March: Fifth round (12 fourth-round winners, plus four Super League clubs - Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Toronto Wolfpack, Wakefield Trinity)

4-5 April: Sixth round (Eight fifth-round winners, plus the remaining eight Super League clubs)

9-10 May: Quarter-finals

6-7 June: Semi-finals

18 July: Final