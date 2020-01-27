Challenge Cup: Yorkshire Men's League side Bentley drawn to Leigh Miners in cup
|Coral Challenge Cup third round
|Date: Weekend of 8-9 February Coverage: One game live streamed on BBC Sport website, app, red button and connected TVs
Yorkshire Men's League Bentley - the lowest ranked side in the Challenge Cup - have been drawn away to National Conference League Premier side Leigh Miners Rangers in the third round.
West Bowling, of NCL Division One, have been paired with League One professional side Workington Town, 1952 winners of the competition.
NCL side York Acorn also face league opposition, away to Rochdale Hornets.
The British Army have been handed a home tie against Ince Rose Bridge.
Ties take place on the weekend of 8-9 February.
Full draw
Workington Town v West Bowling
British Army v Ince Rose Bridge
Leigh Miners Rangers v Bentley
Rochdale Mayfield v North Wales Crusaders
Thornhill Trojans v Doncaster
Siddal v West Hull
Barrow Raiders v London Skolars
Hunslet v Coventry Bears
Keighley Cougars v Newcastle Thunder
Rochdale Hornets v York Acorn
West Wales Raiders v Underbank Rangers
Round dates
11-12 January: First round
25-26 January: Second round (22 first-round winners)
8-9 February: Third round (11 second-round winners, plus 11 League 1 clubs)
22-23 February: Fourth round (11 third-round winners, plus 13 English Championship clubs)
14-15 March: Fifth round (12 fourth-round winners, plus four Super League clubs - Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Toronto Wolfpack, Wakefield Trinity)
4-5 April: Sixth round (Eight fifth-round winners, plus the remaining eight Super League clubs)
9-10 May: Quarter-finals
6-7 June: Semi-finals
18 July: Final