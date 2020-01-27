Liam Byrne: Wigan Warriors prop signs new four-year deal

Liam Byrne
Liam Byrne scored a try in a defeat by Hull FC on what was his debut for Wigan in February 2019

Prop Liam Byrne has signed a new four-year deal with Super League side Wigan Warriors.

The 20-year-old Ireland international made his first-grade debut for Wigan in February 2019, and went on to feature 14 times for the club last season.

Warriors head coach Adrian Lam said Byrne is "in a great place to kick-on" with his career and development.

"He's an imposing young man, tough and has an extremely impressive work-ethic," Lam told the club website.

Wigan, beaten by Salford in the preliminary final last season, start their Super League campaign against Warrington on Thursday.

