Super League: Toronto Wolfpack v Castleford Tigers

Toronto Wolfpack celebrated promotion to Super League in October

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Sunday, 2 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sonny Bill Williams is poised to make his Super League debut on Sunday after being named in the squad for Toronto Wolfpack's first top-flight fixture.

Toronto will play Castleford as part of Super League's first double header at Leeds' Emerald Headingley Stadium.

Cross-code New Zealand international Williams signed a lucrative two-year deal with the Wolfpack in November.

Tigers may give debuts to ex-St Helens full-back Danny Richardson, Tyla Hepi, George Griffin and Derrell Olpherts.

Castleford reached the play-offs last season and defeated Warrington in their opening fixture before being knocked out by Salford.

Toronto, meanwhile, are preparing for their first ever campaign in Super League after only three full seasons as a professional club.

The Canadian side won League One in 2017, were beaten by London Broncos in the Million Pound Game a year later, but then defeated Featherstone in last season's Championship Grand Final to secure a spot in the top division.

They will play "home" matches at English venues in the opening weeks of the campaign, as weather conditions are too severe to stage early-season matches in Toronto.

Toronto (from): O'Brien, Russell, Leutele, Kay, Mellor, McCrone, Sidlow, Ackers, Mullally, Dixon, Thompson, Wilkin, Lussick, Springer, Olbison, Wallace, Singleton, Wheeler, Cunningham, Williams, Miloudi.

Castleford (from): Rankin, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Blair, Smith, Moors, Clare, O'Neill, Hepi, Eden, Peachey, Martin.