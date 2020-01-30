Super League: Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants (Sat)

Aidan Sezer (left) and James Maloney are two of the big-name offseason imports to Super League

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 1 February Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons will kick off the season without controversial outside-back Israel Folau, who is not yet available for selection.

Star half-back James Maloney - a State of Origin winner with New South Wales last season - and back-row Joel Tomkins could make their Dragons debuts.

Huddersfield's own Australian half-back Aidan Sezer is set for his first game after being named in the 21-man squad.

Prop James Gavet and ex-Catalans back-row Kenny Edwards are also included.

Folau's move from rugby union to Catalans - which has attracted criticism following his homophobic social media posts - has overshadowed the Maloney signing, but the Australia international is one of Super League's most impressive off-season arrivals.

Maloney, 33, is not only a member of the squad which lifted the World Cup, but also a two-time premiership winner with Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks.

Giants, meanwhile, will also be without centre Jordan Turner, who is suspended for Saturday's season opener in Perpignan.

Turner was cited by the Rugby Football League's match review panel for a dangerous tackle on full-back Alex Walker during a pre-season win over Wakefield a week ago and given a two-match ban.

It was, though, reduced to one match after the player was successful in having the grading reduced from C to B on appeal.

Huddersfield half-back Tom Holmes also serves a one-match ban for a high tackle which earned him a spell in the sin-bin during their friendly win at Batley on Sunday.

Catalans (from): Mead, Langi, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Whitley, J.Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Albert, Seguier, Romano, Baitieri, Mourgue, Marguerite, Kasiano, S.Tomkins

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Jake Wardle, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, O'Brien, Matagi, Edwards, Joe Wardle, Lawrence, English, Wilson, Murphy, Ta'ai, Clough, Russell, L. Senior, I. Senior, Wood, Walne