Leilani Latu: Warrington Wolves sign Tonga prop forward from Gold Coast Titans

Leilani Latu's professional career began with Penrith Panthers in 2015

Warrington Wolves have signed Tonga prop forward Leilani Latu on a two-year contract until November 2021.

The 6ft 2in 26-year-old had been with Gold Coast Titans since 2018.

Warrington head coach Steve Price said: "We are always looking for quality rugby players to bring to our club and we feel Leilani fits that.

"I'm looking forward to working with him and developing his game during his time at Warrington as we feel there is a lot more he can bring to the game."

Latu added to the club website: "It's an exciting brand of footy here and I couldn't turn down the opportunity.

"I chose Warrington because of the quality of players and I have played with a couple of them back in the NRL too; Ben Murdoch-Masila and Sitaleki Akauola at Penrith and we had some success there."