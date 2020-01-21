Lewis Tierney: Catalans Dragons winger out for a month with facial fracture

From the section

Scotland international Lewis Tierney featured when Catalans Dragons played at Barcelona's Nou Camp last May

Catalans Dragons winger Lewis Tierney has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering a facial fracture.

The 25-year-old was forced off during a 22-10 pre-season friendly win over Toulouse Olympique on Saturday.

Former Wigan Warriors player Tierney scored nine tries in 21 appearances for Catalans last season.

The Perpignan-based outfit begin the 2020 Super League campaign at home against Huddersfield Giants on Saturday, 1 February.