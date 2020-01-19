Prince Harry to remain RFL patron despite dropping royal duties

Media playback is not supported on this device Sport should be part of everyone's life - Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex is to remain patron of the Rugby Football League despite agreeing to drop his royal duties and HRH title on Saturday.

He succeeded the Queen in the role in 2016 and hosted the 2021 World Cup draw on Thursday at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan are to "step back" as senior royals and divide their time between the UK and Canada.

"We look forward to the continuation of the relationship between the Duke and rugby league," said an RFL statement.

"He has shown a genuine commitment to working with us, initially getting involved in our community and youth programmes and sharing his support for England Rugby League."

HRH, an abbreviation of His/Her Royal Highness, is used as part of the title of some members of the royal family.

As RFL patron Prince Harry presented the Challenge Cup to winners Warrington Wolves at Wembley in August, and has recently launched a mental fitness charter for the sport.

The 2021 World Cup will be the first time in the sport's history that the men's, women's and wheelchair events will be staged concurrently.

The men's and women's finals will also be played as a double header at Old Trafford, Manchester, on 27 November.