Challenge Cup second round: Wigan St Patricks v West Hull streamed live on BBC

Challenge Cup trophy
Warrington Wolves are the reigning Challenge Cup holders and will enter in round six

The Challenge Cup second-round tie between Wigan St Patricks and West Hull will be streamed live on BBC Sport.

The match on Saturday, 25 January will kick off at 12:30 GMT and can be seen on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Skirlaugh's 8-6 win over Hunslet Club Parkside was the BBC's selected game in round one.

League One clubs will enter in round three, with Super League clubs coming in during rounds five and six.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you