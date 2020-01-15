Mose Masoe: Hull KR forward's initial spinal prognosis 'positive'

Former St Helens prop Mose Masoe (centre) joined Hull KR from St George Illawarra Dragons in 2017

The initial prognosis of Hull KR forward Mose Masoe's serious spinal injury is "positive", says club owner Neil Hudgell, but he faces a "long, slow road" to recovery.

Samoa international Masoe, 30, was hurt in Sunday's friendly against Wakefield.

He had emergency surgery and is said to be in a stable enough condition to be moved within Leeds General Infirmary.

"There won't be anything definitive for a long time," Rovers chairman Hudgell told BBC Radio Humberside.

"Our focus is on restoring Mose as far as we can and supporting his family back to a normal family life. Anything beyond that is not being thought about at the moment."

A fundraising page set up by the club has received more than £10,000 in three days, money which will go towards Masoe's rehabilitation and care, as well as travel and accommodation needs for his family.

It is hoped the prop - who is to be visited by family from New Zealand - can be transferred to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield for specialist, rehabilitative care in the "medium-term".

"He's had surgery to relieve pressure on his spine, and the initial prognosis is positive," Hudgell said.

"The surgeon was happy with the outcome of the surgery but with that type of injury, it is a long, slow road to recovery.

"It is a one-in-a-million thing that has happened but it is something that the game as a whole has looked at and said 'it could have happened to any one of us' because it was such an innocuous-looking incident."