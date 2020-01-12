Leeds Rhinos face Bradford in Women's Super League season opener
Reigning champions Leeds Rhinos begin the new Women's Super League season with a home game against Bradford Bulls on Sunday, 29 March.
The fixture is the first of five matches on the day, as the new expanded 10-team league season gets under way.
One of the two newcomers, Huddersfield Giants, have an away fixture against York City Knights.
The second side to be promoted from the Championship, Warrington Wolves, are at home against Wigan Warriors.
The league will split after nine rounds in mid-July, when all 10 teams have played each other once.
The top four will then contest the Women's Super League play-offs - playing each other home and away - with the top two qualifying for the Grand Final at Headingley on Sunday, 11 October.
Opening Women's Super League fixtures - Sunday, 29 March
Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls
Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors
York City Knights v Huddersfield Giants
St Helens v Castleford
Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity