Ben Jones-Bishop: Wakefield winger to miss start of season with medical condition

Ben Jones-Bishop
Ben Jones-Bishop scored a try in Leeds' 2012 Super League Grand Final win over Warrington at Old Trafford

Wakefield Trinity winger Ben Jones-Bishop will miss the opening months of the Super League season because of an unspecified medical condition.

The 31-year-old was diagnosed early in pre-season, which head physio Ryan Carmody said had prevented Jones-Bishop from taking part in any training.

"It means he's set for a fairly lengthy spell on the sidelines," added Carmody.

"He's currently under investigation with the medical team and we hope to see Bish back during the summer."

Jones-Bishop, a former Grand Final winner with Leeds Rhinos, has been with Wakefield since the start of the 2016 season.

He has also represented Jamaica at international level.

