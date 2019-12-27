Luke Gale: Leeds Rhinos half-back returns in festive Wakefield Trinity run-out

Luke Gale had been absent with knee and Achilles injuries for the 2019 season

Leeds Rhinos half-back Luke Gale came through Boxing Day's friendly with Wakefield Trinity unscathed, on his first appearance since recovering from a long-term Achilles rupture.

The Rhinos were comfortable winners of the annual festive friendly, beating Trinity 30-4 at Headingley.

It was the first run out for the England international, 31, since October 2018 after a long lay-off.

"Loved pulling on the Leeds jersey again," Gale posted on social media.

Gale's return to the club where he started as a junior but never made a first-grade debut comes after five seasons at Castleford.

In that time he helped the Tigers to the 2017 Grand Final and Super League League Leaders' Shield.

Elsewhere, Gale's old club Cas fielded a young side, including his replacement Danny Richardson, and were beaten 20-14 by another of his former sides Bradford Bulls.

Meanwhile, a festive 'Heavy Woollen Derby' between Batley and Dewsbury ended in a 14-14 draw.