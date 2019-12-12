Brayden Wiliame: Catalans Dragons centre to join Australian NRL club

Brayden Wiliame
Brayden Wiliame scored a try for the Dragons in the 2018 Challenge Cup final

Catalans Dragons centre Brayden Wiliame has left the club with immediate effect and will move back to Australia to join a NRL club.

The Fiji international arrived in 2017 making 72 appearances and scoring 30 tries for the Dragons.

Wiliame also helped Catalans win the 2018 Challenge Cup, scoring a try in the final at Wembley.

He told the club website: "It's been an experience I'll cherish forever. I wish you all nothing but the best."

