Natalie Harrowell: England Women international forward dies aged 29

Natalie Harrowell was captain of Featherstone in their 2017 Grand Final appearance

Featherstone Rovers and England international forward Natalie Harrowell has died, aged 29.

Harrowell, a Hull FC fan, played three games for England and helped Rovers to the inaugural 2017 Women's Super League Grand Final, losing to Bradford.

She also worked for Wakefield Trinity on a development coach basis, helping attract players for their women's side.

"This is tragic news," Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer said.

"I know all involved in rugby league will join me in sending their deepest sympathy to Natalie's family, friends and team-mates.

"She was part of a group of players who made history when Featherstone played Bradford in the first Women's Super League Grand Final in 2017.

"And the three England caps she earned during an era of huge progress for women's rugby league are an indication of the respect in which she was held by team-mates and opponents alike."

Harrowell was one of Featherstone's longest-serving players and won the club's 2019 Woman of Steel award.

A Featherstone statement read: "Natalie was very passionate about women's rugby league and growing the sport, especially getting more young girls involved.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Natalie's young daughter Olivia and the rest of her family at this sad time."