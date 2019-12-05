Hull Kingston Rovers sign Jamie Ellis and Ryan Brierley on one-year deals

From the section

Jamie Ellis equalled Hull KR's consecutive goal-kicking record during his previous spell at the club

Experienced half-back Jamie Ellis has returned to Hull Kingston Rovers on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old featured in the Robins' 2017 promotion-winning side while on a season-long loan from Huddersfield.

Ellis, who scored nine tries and equalled the club's consecutive goal-kicking record that year, has spent the last two seasons at Castleford Tigers.

Hull KR further strengthened their half-back options with the arrival of Ryan Brierley from Toronto Wolfpack.

Scotland international Brierley, 27, who has also played for Leigh Centurions and Huddersfield Giants, has also signed a one-year deal.