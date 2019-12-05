Matty Smith leaves Catalans Dragons by mutual agreement

Matty Smith is free to move on after agreeing his release from Catalans Dragons

Matty Smith has been released from his Catalans Dragons contract by mutual agreement, the club have announced.

The former England international, 32, was signed earlier this year and made 16 Super League appearances for the Dragons before joining Warrington Wolves on loan.

Scrum-half Smith has had two spells at St Helens and played for Sheffield Eagles, Salford City Reds and Wigan.

His career has also included stints on loan at Celtic Crusaders and Widnes.