BBC Sport to show men's Challenge Cup first-round draw on Thursday

Thatto Heath made it to round five before a plucky defeat by Dewsbury ended their run in 2019

The draw for the first round of the Challenge Cup will be shown live on the BBC Sport website on Thursday.

A total of 44 teams will be in the hat, including Thatto Heath Crusaders, who made it to the fifth round last season.

RFL Vice-President Carl Hall and England Wheelchair player Wayne Boardman will make the draw at 18:30 BST.

Super League sides enter in the fifth and sixth round including 2019 winners Warrington Wolves.

Five clubs - Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Bedford Tigers, London Chargers, Torfaen Tigers and Wests Warriors - are members of the new Southern Conference League, while Ireland's Longhorns, Edinburgh Eagles from Scotland, and Rhondda Outlaws and Torfaen Tigers from Wales represent the Celtic nations.

First round ties will be held over the weekend of 11-12 January.

Draw numbers

1 Ashton Bears

2 Barrow Island

3 Bedford Tigers

4 Bentley

5 British Army

6 Dewsbury Moor

7 Distington

8 East Hull

9 Edinburgh Eagles

10 Featherstone Lions

11 Great Britain Police

12 Hammersmith Hills Hoists

13 Hunslet Club Parkside

14 Ince Rose Bridge

15 Jarrow Vikings

16 Leigh Miners Rangers

17 Lock Lane

18 London Chargers

19 Longhorns

20 Milford

21 Normanton Knights

22 Oulton Raiders

23 Pilkington Recs

24 RAF

25 Rhondda Outlaws

26 Rochdale Mayfield

27 Royal Navy

28 Saddleworth Rangers

29 Siddal

30 Sherwood Wolf Hunt

31 Skirlaugh

32 Stanningley

33 Thatto Heath Crusaders

34 Thornhill Trojans

35 Torfaen Tigers

36 Underbank Rangers

37 Upton

38 West Bank Bears

39 West Bowling

40 West Hull

41 Wests Warriors

42 Wigan St Judes

43 Wigan St Patricks

44 York Acorn

2020 Coral Challenge Cup schedule at a glance

Round one: 11-12 January

Round two: 25-26 January

Round three: 8-9 February 8-9

Round four: 22-23 February

Round five: 14-15 March

Round six: 4-5 April

Quarter-finals: 9-10 May

Semi-finals: 6-7 June (Details tbc)

Final: Saturday 18 July