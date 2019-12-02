Gary Wheeler: Toronto Wolfpack centre signs two-year contract extension

Gary Wheeler in action for Toronto Wolfpack
Gary Wheeler has also played for St Helens and Warrington Wolves

Toronto Wolfpack centre Gary Wheeler has agreed a two-year contract extension with the Super League club.

Wheeler joined the Canadian side in 2017, but only played three times last season due to injury when they were promoted from the RFU Championship.

The 29-year-old previously played for St Helens and Warrington Wolves in rugby league's top division.

Wolfpack say the new deal is "fitting for a devoted team man that has always given his all".

Team-mates Liam Kay and Blake Wallace are among those who have also signed recent contract extensions.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you