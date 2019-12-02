Gary Wheeler: Toronto Wolfpack centre signs two-year contract extension

Gary Wheeler has also played for St Helens and Warrington Wolves

Toronto Wolfpack centre Gary Wheeler has agreed a two-year contract extension with the Super League club.

Wheeler joined the Canadian side in 2017, but only played three times last season due to injury when they were promoted from the RFU Championship.

The 29-year-old previously played for St Helens and Warrington Wolves in rugby league's top division.

Wolfpack say the new deal is "fitting for a devoted team man that has always given his all".

Team-mates Liam Kay and Blake Wallace are among those who have also signed recent contract extensions.