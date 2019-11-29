Liam Kay: Toronto Wolfpack winger signs new two-year contract extension

Liam Kay joined Toronto Wolfpack for their inaugural 2017 season

Toronto Wolfpack winger Liam Kay has signed a new deal to keep him with the newly-promoted Super League side for two more years.

The 27-year-old previously played for Wakefield and Leigh before joining the Canadian side in 2017.

The club's record try-scorer, Kay helped the Wolfpack to promotion from the Championship last season.

After suffering a serious ankle injury in 2018, he featured in 17 games for the transatlantic side in 2019.