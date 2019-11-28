Aidan Sezer: Huddersfield Giants sign Australian half-back on two-year deal

Aidan Sezer helped Canberra Raiders to the club's first NRL Grand Final in 25 years in 2019

Huddersfield Giants have signed Australian half-back Aidan Sezer from Canberra Raiders on a two-year deal.

Sezer was a 2019 National Rugby League grand finalist and a key target for Giants head coach Simon Woolford.

The 28-year-old started off at Gold Coast Titans before joining Raiders, where he also played under Woolford.

"I've followed Super League pretty closely and always said I want to be a part of it," he said. "I've got an opportunity to play for a great club."

Sezer makes the move to Huddersfield with more than 150 NRL appearances under his belt as Giants seek to improve on their 10th-place finish last season.

"I'm delighted to finally get the news of Aidan's signing out as it's been a long process," Woolford said.

"His pedigree speaks for itself and he will be a real asset for the team."