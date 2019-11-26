St Helens: Jack Welsby signs new contract with Super League winners until 2022

Jack Welsby made 11 appearances in St Helens' Super League title-winning team in 2019

St Helens teenager Jack Welsby has signed a new contract tying him to the Super League champions until at least the end of the 2022 campaign.

The 18-year-old will have the option to stay until the end of the 2023 season.

"I'm made up," said the St Helens-born half-back, who can also play at full back and centre. "It's a great lift.

"I have only ever seen myself playing here. I just want to keep working hard, get a good pre-season under my belt and challenge people in my positions."

Welsby established himself in the Saints senior squad this year, scoring three tries, after making his debut against Hull FC in 2018.

New head coach Kristian Woolf, who has taken over following Justin Holbrook's return to Australia, said: "Jack is a tremendous talent. In the short time I have been with him I can see his potential and the enthusiasm Jack has to learn and develop his game.

"He knows he has a lot of hard work in front of him, but he will be learning from the best with the likes of Lachlan Coote and Jonny Lomax in and around him. He proved last season with a string of impressive performances that he is a Super League player."

Chairman Eamonn McManus added: "He's a mature and professional head on young shoulders. It's difficult not to see him representing England in the future."