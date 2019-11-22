Brad Singleton & James Cunningham: Toronto Wolfpack sign Leeds Rhinos prop and London Bronocs half

Brad Singleton made 178 appearances for the Rhinos

Super League newcomers Toronto Wolfpack have signed Leeds Rhinos prop Brad Singleton and London Broncos half-back James Cunningham for the 2020 season.

Singleton joins on a three-year deal while Cunningham's is two years.

The move reunites Cumbrian front-rower Singleton, 27, with his former boss Brian McDermott, and ends a 10-year association with the Rhinos.

Cunningham, 25, has played 136 games for Hull FC and the Broncos, and has been involved in the England set-up.

"Both James and Brad are incredibly hard workers on and off the field and we are thrilled to have been able to secure their signatures," Wolfpack director of rugby Brian Noble said.

"We are always looking for ways to strengthen our squad and this announcement certainly does that.

"They are proven performers at the highest level, we look forward to seeing James and Brad blend into our environment quickly as we prepare to launch our maiden Super League campaign."

Ireland international Singleton won two Super League titles and a Challenge Cup, and played 178 games during his time at Headingley.

"Brad's been an outstanding servant," rugby director Kevin Sinfield said.

"He came through our Academy and played a big role in the team as a Grand Final and Challenge Cup winner."